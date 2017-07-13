Western Pennsylvania's annual Balloon Quest will light up the sky this weekend

The annual Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest began Wednesday night and runs through the weekend.

Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors and games.

The Hot Air Balloon Glow took place on Thursday evening. Friday through Sunday the Hot Air Balloon Launch is from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

DJ Tony Tunz will play each night of the festival.

All of the money raised at the Ballon Quest goes to help the local Union Township Volunteer Fire Department.