15 American flags reported stolen from Vienna display - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

15 American flags reported stolen from Vienna display

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect
VIENNA, Ohio -

A display of patriotism over Route 11 in Vienna has been vandalized and organizers say it is heartbreaking.

The Warren Junior Women's League (WJWL) says that 15 American flags have been stolen from the fencing on the Kings Grave Road overpass. 

Marylou Jarrett of WJWL said that they found pieces of the weather resistant zip ties that were cut.

Nine flags went missing on Monday and six more on Thursday.

Reports were filed with Vienna Police on Tuesday and Thursday, according to Jarrett.

Vienna Police Patrolman Dave Smith, who took the report on Thursday, said that there have been multiple reports of vandalism in the area over the last couple of weeks.

He said that they have no suspects right now but are thinking that it is juveniles. 

The WJWL and Four Seasons Garden Club in Cortland teamed up on this project for "Make A Difference Day."

"It's just heartbreaking. It's like someone defaced something that is so close to all of our hearts and I don't understand why," said Jarrett.

Jarrett said that the display is for all military men and women who are active and veterans, especially those who pass it on their way to the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. She added that people who come into the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport also see this display of American pride.

She hopes that people will be alert and if they know something, say something.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 15 American flags reported stolen from Vienna display

    15 American flags reported stolen from Vienna display

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:22:36 GMT

    A display of patriotism over Route 11 in Vienna has been vandalized and organizers say it is heartbreaking.

    More >>

    A display of patriotism over Route 11 in Vienna has been vandalized and organizers say it is heartbreaking.

    More >>

  • New Senate GOP health care bill teeters on the brink

    New Senate GOP health care bill teeters on the brink

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:22:25 GMT
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>
    Senate Republican leaders are trotting out their new but reeling health care bill.More >>

  • Western Pennsylvania's annual Balloon Quest will light up the sky this weekend

    Western Pennsylvania's annual Balloon Quest will light up the sky this weekend

    Thursday, July 13 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-07-14 03:59:55 GMT
    The annual Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest began Wednesday night and runs through the weekend.  Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors and games. The Hot Air Balloon Glow took place on Thursday evening. Friday through Sunday the Hot Air Balloon Launch is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. DJ Tony Tunz will play each night of the festival. All of the money raised at the Ballon Quest goes to help the local Union Town...More >>
    The annual Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest began Wednesday night and runs through the weekend.  Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors and games. The Hot Air Balloon Glow took place on Thursday evening. Friday through Sunday the Hot Air Balloon Launch is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. DJ Tony Tunz will play each night of the festival. All of the money raised at the Ballon Quest goes to help the local Union Town...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms