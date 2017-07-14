15 American flags reported stolen from Vienna display

A display of patriotism over Route 11 in Vienna has been vandalized and organizers say it is heartbreaking.

The Warren Junior Women's League (WJWL) says that 15 American flags have been stolen from the fencing on the Kings Grave Road overpass.

Marylou Jarrett of WJWL said that they found pieces of the weather resistant zip ties that were cut.

Nine flags went missing on Monday and six more on Thursday.

Reports were filed with Vienna Police on Tuesday and Thursday, according to Jarrett.

Vienna Police Patrolman Dave Smith, who took the report on Thursday, said that there have been multiple reports of vandalism in the area over the last couple of weeks.

He said that they have no suspects right now but are thinking that it is juveniles.

The WJWL and Four Seasons Garden Club in Cortland teamed up on this project for "Make A Difference Day."

"It's just heartbreaking. It's like someone defaced something that is so close to all of our hearts and I don't understand why," said Jarrett.

Jarrett said that the display is for all military men and women who are active and veterans, especially those who pass it on their way to the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. She added that people who come into the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport also see this display of American pride.

She hopes that people will be alert and if they know something, say something.

