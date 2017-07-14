Man shot on Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown police suspect homicide

Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning on Mistletoe Avenue.

A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead.

When crews from 21 News went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after.

A Youngstown police captain told 21 News that they are investigating the case, but are treating it as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check 21 News and WFMJ.com for updates.