Man shot on Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown police suspect homicide - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man shot on Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown police suspect homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning on Mistletoe Avenue.

A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead. 

When crews from 21 News went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after.

A Youngstown police captain told 21 News that they are investigating the case, but are treating it as a homicide. 

This is a developing story. Check 21 News and WFMJ.com for updates. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trouble for revised Senate health bill; Trump wants action

    Trouble for revised Senate health bill; Trump wants action

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:24 AM EDT2017-07-14 12:24:29 GMT
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>

  • Report: Liberty burglars tie up daughter, duct tape 2nd victim

    Report: Liberty burglars tie up daughter, duct tape 2nd victim

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-07-14 11:54:31 GMT

    Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday.  According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...

    More >>

    Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday.  According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...

    More >>

  • Computer scam steals thousands from Austintown woman

    Computer scam steals thousands from Austintown woman

    Friday, July 14 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-07-14 11:35:49 GMT
    An Austintown woman lost $3,400 in a computer scam on Tuesday.  A 68-year-old woman spoke with Austintown police and told them she got a call from a restricted number at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.  She told police the caller said they were working with the government to repair personal computers that have been hacked.  The woman gave the caller access to her computer through the internet.  She told authorities the caller then told her to go to Walmart and purchase $3,4...More >>
    An Austintown woman lost $3,400 in a computer scam on Tuesday.  A 68-year-old woman spoke with Austintown police and told them she got a call from a restricted number at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.  She told police the caller said they were working with the government to repair personal computers that have been hacked.  The woman gave the caller access to her computer through the internet.  She told authorities the caller then told her to go to Walmart and purchase $3,4...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms