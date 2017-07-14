Shots fired on Mistletoe Avenue in Youngstown

Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning on Mistletoe Avenue.

A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead.

When crews from 21 News went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after.

Youngstown police said they cannot confirm the nature of the shooting yet were referred to detectives, who are still at the scene and unavailable to comment.