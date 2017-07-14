Shots fired on Mistletoe Avenue in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Shots fired on Mistletoe Avenue in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning on Mistletoe Avenue.

A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead. 

When crews from 21 News went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after.

Youngstown police said they cannot confirm the nature of the shooting yet were referred to detectives, who are still at the scene and unavailable to comment. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trouble for revised Senate health bill; Trump wants action

    Trouble for revised Senate health bill; Trump wants action

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-07-14 10:22:38 GMT
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>

  • Report: Liberty burglars tie up daughter, duct tape 2nd victim

    Report: Liberty burglars tie up daughter, duct tape 2nd victim

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:01 AM EDT2017-07-14 10:01:15 GMT

    Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday.  According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...

    More >>

    Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday.  According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...

    More >>

  • Shots fired on Mistletoe Avenue in Youngstown

    Shots fired on Mistletoe Avenue in Youngstown

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:19 AM EDT2017-07-14 09:19:30 GMT

    Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning at Mistletoe Avenue. A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead.  When crews from WFMJ went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after. Youngstown police said they cannot confirm the nature of the shooting yet were referred to detectives, who are still at the scene and u...

    More >>

    Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning at Mistletoe Avenue. A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead.  When crews from WFMJ went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after. Youngstown police said they cannot confirm the nature of the shooting yet were referred to detectives, who are still at the scene and u...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms