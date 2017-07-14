Report: Liberty burglars tie up daughter, duct tape 2nd victim

Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday. According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights. A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant. The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had ...More >>
Youngstown police were sent to the scene of a shooting that was called in early Friday morning at Mistletoe Avenue. A man called police at 2 a.m. and said that his brother was shot and possibly dead. When crews from WFMJ went to the scene, they found several police cars, detectives, crime scene tape and two ambulances that left shortly after. Youngstown police said they cannot confirm the nature of the shooting yet were referred to detectives, who are still at the scene and u...More >>
The annual Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest began Wednesday night and runs through the weekend. Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors and games. The Hot Air Balloon Glow took place on Thursday evening. Friday through Sunday the Hot Air Balloon Launch is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. DJ Tony Tunz will play each night of the festival. All of the money raised at the Ballon Quest goes to help the local Union Town...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
