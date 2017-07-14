Report: Liberty burglars tie up daughter, duct tape 2nd victim

Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Liberty dispatch call summary, the caller told police three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights.

A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant.

The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had the caller on the floor with duct tape over her head and back.

The caller told Liberty dispatch their brother and cousin jumped out one of the home's windows before hanging up.

Stay tuned to 21 News for updates on this developing story.

