Victim duct-taped, bullet holes found in Liberty burglary

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty police were sent to a Euclid Boulevard home after someone called and reported a break in at 1 a.m. on Friday. 

According to Trumbull County 911 dispatch call summary, the caller told police at least three people broke into their home dressed in all black carrying guns and flashlights.

A different caller from the same home said the individuals who broke into the house claimed to be police that were serving a warrant.

The summary said the subjects tied up the caller's daughter, then had the caller on the floor with duct tape over her head and back. 

The caller told Trumbull County 911 their brother and cousin jumped out one of the home's windows before hanging up. 

Overall, five different people called Trumbull County 911 about the incident. 

According to police, the victims did not state that there were shots fire until after the officers found bullet holes and spent shell casings. 

While police were on scene, a man who identified himself as Kevin Cylar arrived and told the victims to not cooperate with police. 

An additional officer went to the home but was unable to get consistent witness statements. The victims were unable to say if the burglars left on foot or in a vehicle. 

According to officials, when officers asked the victims to come to the Liberty police department to be interviewed and issue statements, Cylar said the victims were not going with the police. 

All of the victims refused medical attention.

Stay tuned to 21 News for updates on this developing story. 
 

