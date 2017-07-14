Computer scam steals thousands from Austintown woman

An Austintown woman lost $3,400 in a computer scam on Tuesday.

A 68-year-old woman spoke with Austintown police and told them she got a call from a restricted number at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

She told police the caller said they were working with the government to repair personal computers that have been hacked.

The woman gave the caller access to her computer through the internet.

She told authorities the caller then told her to go to Walmart and purchase $3,400 worth of gift cards in order to install software on her computer to fix the problem.

She purchased the gift cards with a credit card and gave the gift card numbers to the caller, who then removed the funds from the cards.

The woman told police her credit card company advised her to file a police report in hopes that she may get her money back.

The woman said the scammer still calls her from a restricted number and asks for funds to fix her computer, but she has stopped responding.

