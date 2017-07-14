Bond set for $1 million for man charged with fatal stabbing in W - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bond set for $1 million for man charged with fatal stabbing in Warren

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Arteum Brodeur Arteum Brodeur
WARREN, Ohio -

The man charged with fatally stabbing a Warren man was arraigned and set on a $1 million bond on Friday. 

Iowan native Arteum Patrick Brodeur was set on a $1 million bond in Judge McKay's court in Warren on Friday after he fatally stabbed 31-year-old Michael Joseph Krevas on July 8.

The stabbing took place in a parking lot outside of a Warren apartment complex at the corner of Monroe and Park Avenue. 

There was still a large dried bloodstain on the ground where Krevas was injured. He was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where he later died. 

