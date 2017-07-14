OVI checkpoint tonight in Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OVI checkpoint tonight in Boardman

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio -

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced the time and location of tonight's checkpoint to discourage impaired driving and get those drivers off the road.

The Task Force said the checkpoint will be conducted from 10:30 pm Saturday until 2:30 am Sunday at Market Street and Hillman Avenue in Boardman.

In addition, saturation patrols will be carried out in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoints, funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.

