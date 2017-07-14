WaterFire Sharon: What you need to know to go

State officials have ordered the slaughter of nearly 300 hogs at a county fair in southwest Ohio after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu.More >>
One of Ohio's nine remaining full-service abortion clinics and a second facility providing medication-only abortions have quietly closed in the past month.More >>
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest continues through Sunday in Lawrence County. Although the balloons are what attract the crowds, the weekend includes amusement rides, food, vendors, and games. There is no charge for admission and plenty of free parking. Organizers say people planning to attend should go to 304 South Scotland Lane, New Castle, Pa., and follow the signs to the launch site. All proceeds go to the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department. Schedule of Events: ...More >>
The spectacle of WaterFire Sharon returns to the banks of the Shenango River beginning at noon on Saturday. Highlighted by a ritual-like lighting of baskets of wood on the river at sundown, the event fills downtown Sharon with a day-long variety of performances, music, food, vendors, and activities for children. There is no cost for admission and free parking is available at several lots in the city. This year's theme is “Back to our Roots – Honoring Ancestry”. E...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
The Poland Little League baseball team shut out Boardman 10-0 to advance to Sunday night's game against Canfield at the Field of Dreams in Boardman.More >>
