WaterFire Sharon: What you need to know to go

The spectacle of WaterFire Sharon returns to the banks of the Shenango River beginning at noon on Saturday.

Highlighted by a ritual-like lighting of baskets of wood on the river at sundown, the event fills downtown Sharon with a day-long variety of performances, music, food, vendors, and activities for children.

There is no cost for admission and free parking is available at several lots in the city.

This year's theme is “Back to our Roots – Honoring Ancestry”.

Everything from roast beef sandwiches to gyros is available at the two WaterFire Food Courts, located in the parking lot on South Dock St. and the new food court in the Reyer’s parking lot.

More than sixty-five artisans and non-profit organizations including craft vendors, artists, jewelry makers and more will fill the downtown streets from the intersection of E. State and Dock St. through W. State Street and Main Street.

Performances

Native American Blessing by Leon Briggs

The river festivities will begin at dusk with a Native American Blessing of the river by Leon Briggs. Leon Sam Briggs is an enrolled Tonawanda Seneca whose native name is H oya’degay hus, “he helps always” Hawk clan. In 2004, he was ordained as a spiritual leader of the American Metis Aboriginal Association.

Fire Performer Jimmy Pyro

Fire Performer, Jimmy Pyro, will captivate his audience with explosive and dramatic performances several times throughout the evening. Watch for him on a boat on the river and the bridge abutment.

Aerialist Diane Zizka

Diane Zizka combines her dance and strength skills into a graceful, daring feat of human ability, climbing great heights and dancing in the air, dropping into the fabric below. He performances may be seen at the intersection of Shenango and E. State Street at 6:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Vocalists Dan Alan Hogan and Brianna Bojewski

Dan Alan Hogan and Brianna Bojewski will perform live from the boat for the July Honoring Ancestry WaterFire Sharon, PA. They will perform around 9:40 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. from a boat traveling the entire stretch of the river from Connelly Blvd to Silver St

Kayaks adorned with lit flags from around the world will also be on the water several times throughout the evening, if water levels permit.

Musical Schedule

WEST STAGE

1:00 - 3:00 PM - Hubbard Music's Rockstar University - Young Talented Students

4:00 - 5:30 PM - Fx Project - Blues/Classic Rock

6:00 - 7:30 PM - Reissue - Original Rock and Covers

EAST STAGE

1:30 - 2:30 PM - Veseljaci Tamburizan Orchestra - Traditional Croation Music

2:30 - 3:00 PM - Veseljaci Tamburizan Orchestra Dance - Traditional Croation Dance Instruction

3:30 - 5:00 PM - Charlie Wheeler Band - Original Blues

6:00 - 8:00 PM - Chardon Polka Band - Original Polka

9:45 - 11:15 PM - Dale Toliver Band - Jazz

BRIDGE STAGE

2:30 - 4:00 PM Teddy Pantelas Quartet - Jazz

4:45 - 6:15 PM John Reese Reese Project - Jazz

7:00 - 8:20 PM Hall of Famers Rock Show - Pop/Rock/Dance Music

Starlight Garden

WaterFire Sharon’s “Starlight Garden” is located on the corner of South Water Avenue and Connelly Boulevard. Between 5 to 10 p.m., for $20, a donor will receive both a lit star with a ribbon and a luminary with a blank card.

The ribbon is used to write a wish or message on, and will be hung with the lit star in “Starlight Garden”. The card is also meant for the donor to write their wish or message on, and place it beneath the luminary. After the wishes are written, WaterFire Volunteers will be onsite to hang the star where the donor chooses within the garden.

Writing a wish for the world, a loved one, even yourself, or sending a message to someone a far, it’s all up to the writer. After each event, the wishes are sealed, brought to the river operations and placed in a brazier at the following fire. A bow on that brazier designates for you where your wishes are.

Henry Ekker Autograph Collection

Inside the library, you’ll find a large, autographed, and unique sports memorabilia collection on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge to visit the collection that you’ll find on the library’s first floor.

Impromptu Art & Music

There will also be several artists set up in the streets demonstrating their artistic talents for the public. These will range from raku pottery to drumming. Some are planned, others are popups.

Children's Activities

The Children’s area of WaterFire Sharon is open, from 1 pm until 7 pm. There will be interactive chalk art, yoga, exercise, bubbles, an obstacle course, a scavenger hunt, ornament making, chalk board painting, arts & crafts by Home Depot. The petting zoo that is located in Riverside Park.

Free Parking Locations

Reyers lot - South Water Ave.

North Water Ave. & West Silver St.

Vine Avenue between East Silver Street and Pitt Street

Pitt Street between North Dock Street and North Sharpsville Ave.

East State Street between South Dock Street and S. Sharpsville Ave.

More information may be found on the WaterFire website