Former Boardman teacher, sex offender back in jail

A former Boardman Center Middle School teacher who is now a registered sex offender is back in jail until a hearing can be held on allegations that he violated terms of his probation.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney ordered that 60-year-old Jay Dana be held in the county jail until an August 11 probation hearing.

The former Columbiana resident who now lives in Florida pleaded guilty two years ago to two counts of sexual battery.

He originally faced three counts of rape for allegedly having sex with three women who were impaired by alcohol or other substances.

In addition to a seventy-five-day jail sentence, the former English teacher and basketball coach was placed on probation and ordered to register as a tier three sex offender.