Agents seize 480 pounds of pot shipped from Mexico to Warren area

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Federal and local drug enforcement agencies say they seized an estimated $1 million dollars worth of marijuana shipped from Mexico to the Warren area.

According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, drug task force agents and the DEA became aware of the pot when an employee of a Portage County Ford dealership discovered a package of compressed pot concealed in the spare tire compartment while inspecting a new Ford Fusion.

Agents traced the car back to a Warren area rail yard, where the car was unloaded from a train, along with fourteen other Fords.

The remaining cars were delivered to other dealerships in Portage, Stark and Columbiana Counties, as well as one in Pennsylvania.

Fifteen packages in all were recovered weighing a total of 480 pounds. Each half-moon shaped container of pressed marijuana had been concealed in spare tire compartment in the car's trunks, according to Bob Balzano of the DEA.

With the cooperation of Ford Motor Company, agents found that the Fusions were manufactured in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, shipped into the U.S. through Arizona and eventually Northeast Ohio by train until they were unloaded in Trumbull County.

The sheriff says no arrests have been made but the investigation continues.

