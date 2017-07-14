2 killed when SUV collides with fire truck in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and three firefighters were injured when an SUV crashed into a fire truck in northeast Ohio.

Akron Police Capt. Daniel Zampelli says the SUV ran through a red light and collided with an Akron fire truck Friday afternoon, killing two people inside the SUV, including a 16-year-old girl. Police say three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Zampelli says after striking the truck, the SUV landed against a telephone pole. At least five people inside the SUV were taken to area hospitals, where two of them died.

Their identities weren't immediately released.

Zampelli says the three firefighters also were taken to hospitals. Police say the firefighters were on their way to a training session and not responding to a call at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.