Police: Remains found behind house, possibly stillborn baby

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Warren County say human remains, possibly of a stillborn baby, have been found in the village of Carlisle.

Warren County Sheriff's Office Lt. John Faine tells the Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2vmOTW6 ) that authorities began digging behind a house Friday afternoon after receiving a tip about possible skeletal remains there. He says the remains may have been at the site 10 to 12 weeks but the county coroner will have to determine the length of time.

Faine said in a statement Friday night that although the remains haven't been identified, initial reports have led investigators to believe they're that of a stillborn baby. The remains have been taken to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.