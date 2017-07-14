Civil rights activists call on Ohio prosecutor for 3rd trial

Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.More >>
Police say a 60-year-old man has been killed after being run over by a car in Ohio.More >>
Police say a 60-year-old man has been killed after being run over by a car in Ohio.More >>
Several police cruisers escorted a funeral procession in Ohio after a fight broke out at the church services for the homicide victim.More >>
Several police cruisers escorted a funeral procession in Ohio after a fight broke out at the church service for a homicide victim.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman was texting on her phone when she struck and killed two 14-year-old girls with her car.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman was texting on her phone when she struck and killed two 14-year-old girls with her car.More >>
Flooding from a rain-swollen river that closed dozens of roads and swamped yards and basements in northwestern Ohio is expected to recede over the weekend.More >>
Flooding from a rain-swollen river that closed dozens of roads and swamped yards and basements in northwestern Ohio is expected to recede over the weekend.More >>
Authorities in Warren County say human remains, possibly of a stillborn baby, have been found in the village of Carlisle.More >>
Authorities in Warren County say human remains, possibly of a stillborn baby, have been found in the village of Carlisle.More >>
Authorities say two people were killed and three firefighters were injured when an SUV crashed into a fire truck in northeast Ohio.More >>
Authorities say two people were killed and three firefighters were injured when an SUV crashed into a fire truck in northeast Ohio.More >>
Storms have triggered flash flooding in parts of west central Pennsylvania.More >>
Storms have triggered flash flooding in parts of west central Pennsylvania.More >>
One state trooper is dead and another is injured after their patrol vehicle and a garbage truck crashed in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania state trooper is dead and another trooper is injured after their patrol vehicle and a garbage truck crashed in western Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say one employee has been injured after a gas tank explosion caused a massive fire at a Pennsylvania salvage yard.More >>
Police say one employee has been injured after a gas tank explosion caused a massive fire at a Pennsylvania salvage yard.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who they say struck a man at a Pennsylvania cemetery paying respects to family members.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who they say struck a man at a Pennsylvania cemetery paying respects to family members.More >>