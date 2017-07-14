Civil rights activists call on Ohio prosecutor for 3rd trial

CINCINNATI (AP) - Civil rights activists and other community leaders are joining the family of an unarmed black man killed during a traffic stop in calling for a third trial of a white former police officer.

Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati President Donyetta Bailey said in a press conference Friday that the Ray Tensing case shouldn't end without justice being done.

Prosecutor Joe Deters' could announce next week a decision on whether Tensing will be tried again. The judge has scheduled a July 24 meeting. Tensing's attorney has asked her to dismiss the charges after two hung juries on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

The since-fired University of Cincinnati officer says he feared for his life when motorist Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the July 19, 2015, stop.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.