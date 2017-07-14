60-year-old man dies after being run over

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a 60-year-old man has been killed after being run over by a car in Ohio.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2ughrDD ) the man was struck around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police the man laid down in the middle of the street before the car ran over him.

Police say the driver never stopped or called 911.

The man's identity has not been released, and police are still searching for the driver.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

