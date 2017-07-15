Sharon Jr. firefighter helps save house from arson

A man is hospitalized after troopers say he was hit by a car in Newton Falls. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an S-U-V struck a 19-year-old while he was walking his bicycle along the shoulder of Warren-Ravenna Road, near State Route 5 Friday night. Investigators say there are no street lights along that section of road. The driver told state troopers that he didn't see the teenager until it was too late. The victim, whose legs were struck by the S-U-V, was thrown into a yard. ...More >>
The latest financial plan for the city of Niles is moving forward. The second reading of the recovery plan passed Friday evening with a vote of 5-2.
The spectacle of WaterFire Sharon returns to the banks of the Shenango River beginning at noon on Saturday.
Thanks to the quick thinking though of 16-year-old J.R. Stephenson, the house was spared and quite possibly so were the clues as to who set it.
More than 60 firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in a Honolulu high-rise apartment building.Honolulu.
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.
Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped Pittsburgh's 10-run first inning with consecutive homers off Jon Lester, helping the Pirates pound the Chicago Cubs 14-3 on Sunday.
