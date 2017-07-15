Man struck while walking bike in Newton Falls

A man is hospitalized after troopers say he was hit by a car in Newton Falls.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an SUV struck a 20-year-old while he was walking his bicycle along the shoulder of Warren-Ravenna Road, near State Route 5 Friday night.

Investigators say there are no street lights along that section of road.

The driver told state troopers that he didn't see the man until it was too late.

The victim, whose legs were struck by the SUV, was thrown into a yard.

Troopers say he was hit so hard, that the vehicle was damaged.

No information was available on the name or condition of the victim who was struck so hard, the vehicle was damaged.

The investigation continues. There is no word on if the driver will be charged.