Teen struck while walking bike in Newton Falls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Teen struck while walking bike in Newton Falls

Posted: Updated:
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

A man is hospitalized after troopers say he was hit by a car in Newton Falls.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an S-U-V struck a 19-year-old while he was walking his bicycle along the shoulder of Warren-Ravenna Road, near State Route 5 Friday night.

Investigators say there are no street lights along that section of road.

The driver told state troopers that he didn't see the teenager until it was too late.

The victim, whose legs were struck by the S-U-V, was thrown into a yard.

Troopers say he was hit so hard, that the vehicle was damaged.

No information was available on the name or condition of the victim who was struck so hard, the vehicle was damaged.

The investigation continues. There is no word on if the driver will be charged.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Teen struck while walking bike in Newton Falls

    Teen struck while walking bike in Newton Falls

    Saturday, July 15 2017 6:19 AM EDT2017-07-15 10:19:21 GMT

    A man is hospitalized after troopers say he was hit by a car in Newton Falls. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an S-U-V struck a 19-year-old while he was walking his bicycle along the shoulder of Warren-Ravenna Road, near State Route 5 Friday night. Investigators say there are no street lights along that section of road. The driver told state troopers that he didn't see the teenager until it was too late. The victim, whose legs were struck by the S-U-V, was thrown into a yard. ...

    More >>

    A man is hospitalized after troopers say he was hit by a car in Newton Falls. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an S-U-V struck a 19-year-old while he was walking his bicycle along the shoulder of Warren-Ravenna Road, near State Route 5 Friday night. Investigators say there are no street lights along that section of road. The driver told state troopers that he didn't see the teenager until it was too late. The victim, whose legs were struck by the S-U-V, was thrown into a yard. ...

    More >>

  • Niles financial plan advances to the next stage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 6:18 AM EDT2017-07-15 10:18:42 GMT

    The latest financial plan for the city of Niles is moving forward. The second reading of the recovery plan passed Friday evening with a vote of 5-2. 

    More >>

    The latest financial plan for the city of Niles is moving forward. The second reading of the recovery plan passed Friday evening with a vote of 5-2. 

    More >>

  • The event starts at noon Saturday

    WaterFire Sharon: What you need to know to go

    WaterFire Sharon: What you need to know to go

    Saturday, July 15 2017 6:18 AM EDT2017-07-15 10:18:11 GMT

    The spectacle of WaterFire Sharon returns to the banks of the Shenango River beginning at noon on Saturday.

    More >>

    The spectacle of WaterFire Sharon returns to the banks of the Shenango River beginning at noon on Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms