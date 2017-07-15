Green Team offering tire recycling at Canfield Fairgrounds

People living in Mahoning County have an opportunity today to get rid of old tires that have been sitting around.

The Mahoning County Green Team is holding a tire recycling drive from 10 am until 2 pm today at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Waste tires that are illegally dumped or improperly stored can pose a serious threat to public health and safety, as well as to the environment.

The first eight passenger tires per car are free. Additional passenger tires are $2 each.

Semi-tires are $10 each. Agricultural tires are $20 each.

Tires with rims are being accepted with no additional charges.

The Green Team notes that it is against Ohio law to transport more than 10 tires without a license.

Details:

Date: July 15, 2017

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Address:

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.

Canfield Fairgrounds - Gate 9

Canfield, OH 44406