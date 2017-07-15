Green Team offering tire recycling at Canfield Fairgrounds - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Green Team offering tire recycling at Canfield Fairgrounds

CANFIELD, Ohio -

People living in Mahoning County have an opportunity today to get rid of old tires that have been sitting around.

The Mahoning County Green Team is holding a tire recycling drive from 10 am until 2 pm today at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Waste tires that are illegally dumped or improperly stored can pose a serious threat to public health and safety, as well as to the environment.

The first eight passenger tires per car are free. Additional passenger tires are $2 each.

Semi-tires are $10 each. Agricultural tires are $20 each.

Tires with rims are being accepted with no additional charges.

The Green Team notes that it is against Ohio law to transport more than 10 tires without a license.

Details:

Date: July 15, 2017

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Address:

7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.

Canfield Fairgrounds - Gate 9

Canfield, OH 44406

