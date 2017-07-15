Battleground Ohio targeted in push for civility in politics - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Battleground Ohio targeted in push for civility in politics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's closely divided electorate and reputation for ugly attack ads has gained it a leading role in a national push toward civility in politics.

Two separate but like-minded organizations chose Ohio as a launching point for efforts aimed at elevating the tone and quality of public discourse.

Better Angels is a national nonprofit with the goal of reuniting the politically divided country through discussions, workshops and an interactive online curriculum. One America bus tour kicked off in Waynesville on July 4.

The National Institute for Civil Discourse chose Ohio, Arizona, Iowa and Maine to launch a series of grassroots civility initiatives. Along with the League of Women Voters, the group is working to engage 100,000 people over the next year in efforts to revive peaceful, respectful debate.

