2 critical after separate shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say two men are in critical condition following two separate shootings early Saturday.

In the first, police say one or two gunmen chased a man near a Sunoco gas station in north Philadelphia, firing about 20 shots about 1 a.m. One of the shots hit the man in the back of the head.

In the second shooting, police say a man left a house party in Strawberry Mansion when was shot three times by another man when he tried to get back in.

Police didn't release the names of either victim, or say whether they've filed charges.

The gas station victim is in his 20s. The house party shooting victim is 35.

