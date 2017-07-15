Coroner: 'The Walking Dead' stuntman dies after on-set fall

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

Officials say that a sinkhole that swallowed a boat and destroyed two homes in Florida has stopped growing and has not had any recent significant movement.

Descendants of hundreds of black men who participated in the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study want a judge to give them any money remaining from a $9 million legal settlement.

It didn't take any arm-twisting to persuade chess legend Garry Kasparov to return to competition next month in St. Louis.

As if planning a wedding wasn't stressful enough, dress retailer Alfred Angelo Bridal has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida.

Investigators looking into close call between airliners in San Francisco will try to understand why pilots missed cues they were landing in the wrong place.

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A stuntman for "The Walking Dead" has died after falling on the Georgia set of the hit television show. It's the first on-set death in the U.S. in nearly three years.

John Bernecker, 33, died about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at an Atlanta hospital after falling on the show's set in Senoia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Atlanta, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk said Friday.

Bernecker died from blunt force trauma and his death is considered accidental, Hawk said.

"The Walking Dead," the often-gory AMC show based on a comic series about people fighting to survive a zombie apocalypse, is filming its eighth season.

Phone and email messages left for AMC representatives were not immediately returned Friday.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation, agency spokesman Michael D'Aquino said in an email Friday.

Bernecker's passing is the first on-set death in the United States since an audio technician for the show "Cops" was killed during a shootout in Omaha, Nebraska, in August 2014. Cameraman Bryce Dion, 38, was killed at the scene of an attempted armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant by a stray bullet from an Omaha police officer.

Earlier that year, in February 2014, Sarah Jones, 27, died when a freight train slammed into a film crew shooting "Midnight Rider," a movie about the life of singer Gregg Allman. The crash happened on a Georgia railroad bridge where the crew was filming actor William Hurt in a hospital bed that was placed on the tracks even though owner CSX Transportation had denied permission to production managers.

A lawsuit filed by Jones' parents, who live in Columbia, South Carolina, is currently being tried in Chatham County State Court in Savannah. It says CSX shares equal blame with production managers, who never told Jones and other crew members they were trespassing. They say the railroad should have taken safety precautions to slow the train before the crash.

CSX attorneys have said any evidence that CSX failed to follow internal policies doesn't prove the railroad was negligent. They insist the full blame lies with the "Midnight Rider" production managers. The director, Randall Miller, spent a year in jail after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespassing, and the film was never finished.

