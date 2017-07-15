Rollin' for Recovery: benefiting animals and addicts

Boom Boom Mancini and the Little Steel Derby Girls are joining forces to raise money for the Animal Charity of Ohio and recovering addicts.

The second annual Rollin' for Recovery is a charity roller derby game filled with other special events.

There will be a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction and an interactive halftime show.

Donnie Iris is this year's special guest and will be singing the national anthem.

The Little Steel Derby Girls are playing the Rebel Rollers from Reynoldsville.

Doors open at 6 at Youngstown Skate in Boardman.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under and can be bought online or at the door.

