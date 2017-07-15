Rollin' for Recovery: benefiting animals and addicts

Boom Boom Mancini and the Little Steel Derby Girls are joining forces to raise money for the Animal Charity of Ohio and recovering addicts. The second annual Rollin' for Recovery is a charity roller derby game filled with other special events. There will be a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction and an interactive halftime show. Donnie Iris is this year's special guest and will be singing the national anthem. The Little Steel Derby Girls are playing the Rebel Rollers ...More >>
Boom Boom Mancini and the Little Steel Derby Girls are joining forces to raise money for the Animal Charity of Ohio and recovering addicts. The second annual Rollin' for Recovery is a charity roller derby game filled with other special events. There will be a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction and an interactive halftime show. Donnie Iris is this year's special guest and will be singing the national anthem. The Little Steel Derby Girls are playing the Rebel Rollers ...More >>
Ohio's closely divided electorate and reputation for ugly attack ads has gained it a leading role in a national push toward civility in politics.More >>
Ohio's closely divided electorate and reputation for ugly attack ads has gained it a leading role in a national push toward civility in politics.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians...More >>
Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on...More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>
The Canfield Little League 12U defeated Poland 11-0 to advance to the state tournament in Maumee, Ohio, starting next weekend.More >>