Endangered missing adult alert canceled for Summit County man

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Authorities have canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 74-year-old man.

Police say Thomas Gunter, who left a residence on Hickory Street in the city of Clinton in Summit County, has been located by another police department and is unharmed.

