Endangered missing adult alert issued for Summit County man

Ohio police have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 74-year-old man.

Police say Thomas Gunter left a residence on Hickory Street in the city of Clinton, located in Summit County.

Police say Gunter left around 8 a.m. Saturday morning and never returned.

Gunter is said to suffer from dementia.

Police describe Gunter as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 240 lbs and has gray hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a black 1500 Dodge Ram with OH plate number EDB1475.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.