Pitbull plays to sold-out crowd at Covelli

Latin Grammy Award-winner Pitbull and Northeast Ohio opening performer, Alex Angelo appeared in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night at the Southwoods Concert for the Valley II at the Covelli Centre.

It was the second Southwoods Concert for the Valley which Southwoods Health CEO Ed Muransky says it a way to give back to the community.

The first Southwoods Concert last August featured Lionel Ritchie who also played to a sold-out audience at Covelli.