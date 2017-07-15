McCain surgery for blood clot could complicate Senate vote

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

Descendants of hundreds of black men who participated in the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study want a judge to give them any money remaining from a $9 million legal settlement.

As if planning a wedding wasn't stressful enough, dress retailer Alfred Angelo Bridal has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida.

Investigators looking into close call between airliners in San Francisco will try to understand why pilots missed cues they were landing in the wrong place.

Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

PHOENIX (AP) - Sen. John McCain's absence from the Senate next week as he recovers from surgery for a blood clot could complicate the GOP's prospects for advancing health care legislation already on the brink.

Surgeons in Phoenix removed a blood clot from above McCain's left eye on Friday. The 80-year-old Senate veteran was advised by doctors to remain in Arizona next week, his office said in a statement Saturday. Pathology reports on the clot were expected in the next several days.

A close vote had already been predicted to pass the GOP health care bill, with all Democrats and independents coming out against it and some Republicans opposed or undecided. With the GOP holding a 52-48 majority, they can afford to lose only two Republicans. Vice President Mike Pence would break a tie for final passage.

Two Republicans, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine, have already said they'll vote against the measure.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who schedules votes in the Senate, could postpone the procedural vote that had been cast as a showdown over the measure designed to replace President Barack Obama's health care law, commonly called Obamacare. A spokesman for McConnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the impact of McCain's absence.

McConnell and other GOP leaders have been urging senators to at least vote in favor of opening debate, which would allow senators to offer amendments. In recent days GOP leaders have expressed optimism that they were getting closer to a version that could pass the Senate.

In Phoenix, Mayo Clinic Hospital doctors said McCain underwent a "minimally invasive" procedure to remove the nearly 2-inch (5-centimeter) clot and that the surgery went "very well," a hospital statement said. McCain was reported to be resting comfortably at his home in Arizona.

McCain is a three-time survivor of melanoma. Records of his medical exams released in 2008 when he was the GOP candidate for president showed that he has had precancerous skin lesions removed and had an early stage squamous cell carcinoma, an easily cured skin cancer, removed.

