WaterFire lights up Shenango River before thousands

Art, music, food and fire made up the scene in Sharon Saturday night during WaterFire Sharon.

Musical performances and food vendors provided entertainment throughout the day, leading up to the main event at dusk.

That's when more than 50 wooden baskets anchored in the Shenango River were set ablaze, creating a scene compelling enough to draw in thousands to the Shenango Valley.

The Sharon Fire Department estimates around 15,000 people made it to the first event of the 2017 season.

Those who didn't go still have two more chances to witness the multi-sensory event this year.

The next WaterFire show is Aug. 19, and the last is Sept. 23.

More information about WaterFire can be found on the event website.