Ohio's aspiring marijuana growers: A closer look

By DAKE KANG

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Long-time natives and out-of-state investors are among hundreds of applicants trying to win approval to grow medical marijuana in Ohio.

The state accepted applications in June and now has to decide among 185 submissions for 24 cultivator licenses. Investors say they plan to spend millions if they're selected.

Among those who applied are construction magnates, toy tycoons and an heir to the Jim Bean whiskey fortune. Former Olympic basketball player Oscar Robertson has invested in a venture as well.

Some applicants wish Ohio had implemented "locals-only" rules because of the high stakes involved. Legal experts have questioned whether a quota for minority-owned businesses would stand in court.

But applicants agree that Ohio's marijuana program has gone smoothly so far. The state hasn't announced when licenses will be issued.

