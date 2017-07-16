Budget deadlock politics are first debate in governor's race

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The slow-motion arc of Pennsylvania's budget negotiations is a sort of first debate stage for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the would-be contenders hoping to contest Wolf's re-election bid next year.

Wolf has kept a low public profile. He's refused to discuss the ins and outs of negotiations, or cast blame, saying only that his administration continues to negotiate and that he's optimistic about getting a deal.

The potential Republican nominees have each tried to paint Wolf as out of touch or unable to lead.

They include Paul Mango, a former health care consultant from suburban Pittsburgh and state Sen. Scott Wagner, of York County.

House Speaker Mike Turzai, of Allegheny County, has all-but declared his candidacy.

