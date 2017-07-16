Alfred Angelo brides helped out by Warren business

After the bankruptcy of Alfred Angelo Bridal left many brides without dresses, a local company decided they were going to do their part to help the distressed brides-to-be.

Evaline Bridal in Warren is hosting a National Bridal Sales Day, which takes place July 15-16 and 22-23.

A manager from the store told 21 News the dresses will be priced at $399 and up.

All brides who weren't able to get their gowns from Alfred Angelo will get an additional $100 off their dresses.

