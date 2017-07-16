Alfred Angelo brides helped out by Warren business - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Alfred Angelo brides helped out by Warren business

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

After the bankruptcy of Alfred Angelo Bridal left many brides without dresses, a local company decided they were going to do their part to help the distressed brides-to-be.

Evaline Bridal in Warren is hosting a National Bridal Sales Day, which takes place July 15-16 and 22-23.

A manager from the store told 21 News the dresses will be priced at $399 and up. 

All brides who weren't able to get their gowns from Alfred Angelo will get an additional $100 off their dresses. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • McConnell delays vote on health care after McCain surgery

    McConnell delays vote on health care after McCain surgery

    Sunday, July 16 2017 1:29 PM EDT2017-07-16 17:29:07 GMT
    With McCain recovering from surgery, McConnell defers action on health care bill needing every GOP vote.More >>
    With McCain recovering from surgery, McConnell defers action on health care bill needing every GOP vote.More >>

  • Honolulu fire: Victim remembered as talented and caring

    Honolulu fire: Victim remembered as talented and caring

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:58:49 GMT
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>
    A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.More >>

  • Did Trump Jr. break any laws by holding meeting with Russian lawyer?

    Did Trump Jr. break any laws by holding meeting with Russian lawyer?

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:32:25 GMT
    Questions and the push for a probe continues after the release of emails about a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr.  Emails released last week show Donald Trump Jr. had contact with a Russian government attorney in June of 2016, just months before his father's presidential victory. Day after day, new information has surfaced about this meeting, including who may have been in the room at the time where it was promised potential information about Hillary Clinto...More >>
    Questions and the push for a probe continues after the release of emails about a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr.  Emails released last week show Donald Trump Jr. had contact with a Russian government attorney in June of 2016, just months before his father's presidential victory. Day after day, new information has surfaced about this meeting, including who may have been in the room at the time where it was promised potential information about Hillary Clinto...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms