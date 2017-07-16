Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

With health care legislation hanging by a thread in the Senate, no lawmaker is under more pressure than Nevada's GOP Sen. Dean Heller.

With health care legislation hanging by a thread in the Senate, no lawmaker is under more pressure than Nevada's GOP Sen. Dean Heller.

A new report say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all prescription opioids.

A new report say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all prescription opioids.

Illinois still has no method to fund public education with school set to start next month for the academic year.

Illinois still has no method to fund public education with school set to start next month for the academic year.

Though transgender "bathroom bills" fizzled in deep-red states across America, the issue is still white hot in Texas.

Though transgender "bathroom bills" fizzled in deep-red states across America, the issue is still white hot in Texas.

The nation's largest federal court circuit has clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump over the past six months, and the agenda for its annual meeting is not shying away from topics that have stoked the president's ire.

The nation's largest federal court circuit has clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump over the past six months, and the agenda for its annual meeting is not shying away from topics that have stoked the...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana woman didn't want her canceled $30,000 wedding to go to waste, so she threw a party for the homeless.

A bus pulled up to the swanky event center on Saturday that Sarah Cummins had booked for the reception in Carmel, a suburb just north of Indianapolis. About a dozen veterans from a local organization were among the guests who dined on bourbon-glazed meatballs, roasted garlic bruschetta and wedding cake.

Cummins told the Indianapolis Star that she and her fiance called off the wedding a week ago. She declined to give a reason, but she said they were left with a nonrefundable contract for the Ritz Charles in Carmel and a plated dinner for 170 guests.

Cummins said she decided that rather than throw away the food she would bring some purpose to the event and contacted area homeless shelters. She cheerfully greeted and welcomed her guests when they arrived to attend the Saturday party.

"For me, it was an opportunity to let these people know they deserved to be at a place like this just as much as everyone else does," Cummins said.

Several local businesses and residents donated suits, dresses and other items for the guests to wear.

Charlie Allen, who's spent three months at a homeless mission, received a donated jacket.

"I didn't have a sport coat," he said, tugging gently at the lapels. "I think I look pretty nice in it."

Like other guests, Allen said he was grateful for the invitation.

"For a lot of us, this is a good time to show us what we can have," he said. "Or to remind us what we had."

Three of Cummins' seven bridesmaids, along with her mother and aunts, came to support her at the event. Guests also dined on chicken breast with artichokes and Chardonnay cream sauce and wedding cake.

Cummins, a 25-year-old Purdue University pharmacy student, said her ex-fiance, Logan Araujo, footed most of the bill for the wedding contract, with Cummins and her parents, along with one of Araujo's family friends, paying the rest. Cummins said that when she approached Araujo about donating the dinner, he agreed to what he believed was a selfless way to handle the situation.

Cummins said she is not sure yet what she will do with the wedding dress.

"It's too painful to think about."

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.