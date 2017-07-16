'War for the Planet of the Apes' roars past 'Spider-Man'

Sunday, July 16 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 17:36:29 GMT
The nation's largest federal court circuit has clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump over the past six months, and the agenda for its annual meeting is not shying away from topics that have stoked the...More >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate
NEW YORK (AP) - "War for the Planet of the Apes" took down "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the North American box office, opening with an estimated $56.5 million in ticket sales.
Though some initially expected a closer race, "Spider-Man" dropped to second with $45.2 million after its No. 1 debut last weekend. Boosted by strong reviews, Fox's "War for the Planet of the Apes" easily came out on top.
That still put the third "Planet of the Apes" film in the rebooted franchise well behind the previous 2014 installment, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes." That sequel launched with $72.6 million.
After three weeks of limited release, Kumail Nanjiani's acclaimed romantic comedy "The Big Sick" expanded nationwide over the weekend. It pulled in $7.7 million in about 2,600 theaters.
