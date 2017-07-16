Mineral Ridge non-profit raises money through music in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mineral Ridge non-profit raises money through music in Warren

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Rock4Reason, a non-profit that provides financial and therapeutic support for families impacted by cancer through music, held their first concert benefit on Saturday. 

The show featured Wish You Were Here, a Pink Floyd tribute band and Time Traveller, a Moody Blues tribute band.

Although this was Rock4Reason's first concert, they plan to be at many more passing out information on cancer and providing resources for families in need.

The Mineral Ridge non-profit was started last year after the founder's father lost his battle with cancer nearly ten years ago. 
 

