Did Trump Jr. break any laws by holding meeting with Russian lawyer?

By Lindsay McCoy, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Questions and the push for a probe continues after the release of emails about a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr. 

Emails released last week show Donald Trump Jr. had contact with a Russian government attorney in June of 2016, just months before his father's presidential victory.

Day after day, new information has surfaced about this meeting, including who may have been in the room at the time where it was promised potential information about Hillary Clinton could be provided.

21 News Legal Expert Matt Mangino joined WFMJ Weekend Today's Press Pass to weigh in on whether Trump Jr. broke any laws by holding the meeting.

Mangino says foreign government can't directly influence any election by federal law. Intangible donations could include information regarding another candidate. 

"Conspiring with a foreign government to obtain information, "dirt" on another candidate, in this case in another presidential race, could cross that line," Mangino said.

Mangino believes an investigation needs to take place or the meeting needs to be reviewed under the overall probe into possible meddling in the U.S. election, to determine the scope of the meeting and if any laws were broken.

"This may not be the smoking gun, but it may ultimately lead to that," he said.

