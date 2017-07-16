4 killed, others wounded in violent night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say four people were killed and several others wounded by gunfire during a violent night in the city of Philadelphia.

Police said an unidentified man was found face-down in a south Philadelphia parking lot just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

A man and woman died after they were shot in the head in northeast Philadelphia just before 2 a.m. Sunday by man who said they were hopping a fence to get onto his property.

Police said a 28-year-old man died and three other men were wounded by gunfire from one or two vehicles in Center City just before midnight Saturday.

In north Philadelphia, a man sitting in a car was shot. Another man was shot and critically wounded in a northeast Philadelphia nightclub.

