At least 4 dead in flash floods at Arizona swimming hole

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and people

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

What 'Thrones' fans already know: Ravens can see ahead

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

Though transgender "bathroom bills" fizzled in deep-red states across America, the issue is still white hot in Texas.

Though transgender "bathroom bills" fizzled in deep-red states across America, the issue is still white hot in Texas.

An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.

An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.

A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.

A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

A Honolulu high-rise blaze that killed at least three people and injured 12 was described as a 'horror movie' as flames exploded from windows.

Family members of a 71-year-old woman say she is the third victim killed in a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

Family members of a 71-year-old woman say she is the third victim killed in a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) - A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.

Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said more than a hundred people were in the Cold Springs swimming hole Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned over by a recent wildfire.

Three bodies were recovered Saturday and another was found Sunday morning. The deaths include at least one child. Four people rescued by helicopter Saturday were taken to the hospital for hypothermia. About a dozen other people remain unaccounted for.

"There's no way of knowing how many people were actually there," Sattelmaier said. "It's pretty much recovery (now). We don't believe there's anybody left out there."

The thunderstorm hit about 8 miles upstream along Ellison Creek, which quickly flooded the narrow canyon where the swimmers were enjoying a cool dip a on a hot summer day.

"They had no warning. They heard a roar and it was on top of them," Sattelmaier said.

There had been thunderstorms throughout the area near Payson, about an hour and half's drive from Phoenix, but it wasn't raining where the swimmers were. It happened during monsoon season, when whether like this can strike furiously.

"I wish there was a way from keeping people from getting in there during monsoon season. It happens every year. We've just been lucky something like this hasn't been this tragic," Sattelmaier said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.