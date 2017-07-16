YPD investigating fight that landed man in hospital with head injuries

Youngstown police are investigating a fight that started around 2 a.m. Sunday and ended with two victims allegedly struck with a baseball bat.

Police say the two victims, who are boyfriend and girlfriend, were visiting a third person's home on East Auburndale when a fight fight broke out.

According to reports, the man the couple was visiting said something offensive to the woman, so her boyfriend stepped in to defend her.

That's when police were told the argument turned physical.

According to the incident report, the man took a baseball bat and hit the other man in the head and the woman on the side of her face.

The man who swung the bat told police the man he allegedly hit had pulled a knife.

Police say the boyfriend had a large cut on his head, but the girlfriend had no noticeable injury.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

According to officers, the three involved in the fight had trouble remembering what the disagreement was about since they were so intoxicated.