Eastbound I-76 closed after several-vehicle crash

Eastbound on Interstate 76 in North Jackson is closed at State Route 534 until further noticed after a commercial vehicle crash involving several vehicles, according to Canfield Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The detour is State Route 543 to Route 18.

The patrol says they are on the scene of the accident, which happened at the Interstate and Bailey Road.

21 News is on scene where it appears that a U.S. mail truck has crashed with a number of other vehicles.

Trumbull County dispatch says two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available.