Several people taken to hospital after three crashes, two multi-vehicle on I-76

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in Jackson Township are back open after an accident at the Intersection of State Route 76 and Bailey Road.

The lanes reopened following a crash involving a semi truck and multiple vehicles, according to the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Patrol.

Jackson and Milton Townships firefighters responded to the scene and reported heavy damage to the vehicles, with the driver of one of the vehicles possibly ending up in the back seat. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition in the accident that took place at around 6:02 p.m Sunday.

At about 7:24 p.m. a second accident involving a car and a semi truck took place a half mile east of 534 eastbound on I-76 near a construction zone. Emergency workers, firefighters and OSP Troopers went from the first scene to the next.

OSP tells us the driver of a car hit the back of a semi truck. Two people, one adult and one a child, are in critical condition.

Two separate helicopters landed in the east bound lane of the highway to take the adult and child to Saint Elizabeth's trauma unit in Youngstown.

Dispatch tells WFMJ news that emergency workers reported the child has a head injury and a fractured femur. Saint Elizabeth's Hospital also received the two other people injured in the crash that were not in critical condition.

A third accident took place when a driver heading east ran off the road to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle. It went up over the raised grass median and ended up on the opposite side. It was close to the scene where the 2nd car crash took place.

The Ohio Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down in construction zones so you have the ability to stop if traffic stops, to wear your seat belt, add time to get to your destination, pay attention when driving, and not drive while sleepy or impaired.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available.