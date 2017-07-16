Several people taken to hospital after two multi-vehicle crashes on I-76

Eastbound on Interstate 76 in Jackson Township is closed at State Route 534 until further noticed after a commercial vehicle crash involving several vehicles, according to Canfield Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Trumbull dispatch then informed 21 News of a second accident a half mile east of 534 eastbound on I-76 near a construction zone and are redirecting traffic.

Dispatch says a car hit the back of a semi and two people, one adult and one a child, are in critical condition.

Dispatch says the child has a head injury and a femur fracture.

Officials say they have requested two medical helicopters to land at the scene.

The detour is State Route 543 to Route 18.

