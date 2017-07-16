Northern Lights set to make appearance in parts of the Valley tonight

Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teen who went missing after leaving her home. The juvenile's name is Isabyl Rebekah Royer and police say she is from Farmington Township. Police describe Royer as 5'6", weighing 150 pounds and has blond hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon and gray shirt and black pants, carrying a black bag. Call police if you see Royer.More >>
The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in North Jackson are closed until further noticed after a commercial vehicle crash, according to Canfield Ohio State Patrol. The patrol says they are on the scene of the accident, which happened at the Interstate and Bailey Road. There is no word yet on any injuries. This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available.More >>
Eastbound on Interstate 76 in North Jackson is closed at State Route 534 until further noticed after a commercial vehicle crash involving several vehicles, according to Canfield Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation.More >>
Youngstown police are investigating a fight that started around 2 a.m. Sunday and ended with two victims allegedly struck with a baseball bat. Police say the two victims, who are boyfriend and girlfriend, were visiting a third person's home on East Auburndale when a fight fight broke out. According to reports, the man the couple was visiting said something offensive to the woman, so her boyfriend stepped in to defend her. That's when police were told the argu...More >>
Lance Lynn worked 6 1/3 innings and added a rare run-scoring double at the plate as the St. Louis Cardinals cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Sonny Gray and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Oakland Athletics beat Cleveland 5-0 on Friday night to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.More >>
Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off Seung Hwan Oh with one out in the ninth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.More >>
