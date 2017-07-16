Northern Lights set to make appearance in parts of the Valley to - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Northern Lights set to make appearance in parts of the Valley tonight

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are set to shine in tonight's sky as far south as the northern edges of our viewing area. 

The Lights can't usually be viewed this far south but due to a stronger geomagnetic storm that has become a possibility. 

They occur when charged particles from the sun, often from heightened sun spot activity, shoot toward Earth and mix with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere near the poles.

The charged particles, or electrons, mix with oxygen and nitrogen in the upper atmosphere and the result is the spectacle known as the Northern Lights. 

If you want to try and catch them head towards Northern Trumbull or Mercer County in our viewing area, or as close to the shores of Lake Erie as possible far enough from any city lights. 

They can be best viewed after 10 PM and before 4 AM. 

