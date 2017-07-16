Anti heroin and synthetic opiate walk in Trumbull County

At the Amphitheater in Warren people who are sober, working to stay sober, people who love them, and community leaders want people facing addiction to know there is hope.



Ashley Burdick regained custody of her daughter, is working a great job, and loving life without drugs. Burdick said, "It's wonderful to take up in the morning and know you have your life back. It's great to be able to be free of addiction. It's wonderful. I make it a point to try and help other people. It feels so good when you can see the light come back into their eyes. You can't do it for someone else, for your children, or parents. You have to do it for yourself. There is so much help out there and when people say call me day or night take them up on that and call if you need to talk to someone to stay sober."



Others here like Joe Jackson who overdosed January 7, 2017 said, "I'm so very grateful for police and emergency workers in Ashtabula who used 6 doses of Narcan to give me another chance at life. I plan on thanking them for what they did for me. I am working to turn my life around and so are others."



The problem across the state and in Trumbull County hitting hard Commissioner Frank Fuda said, "$100,000 has been spent so far this year for Narcan. The heroin and opiates killing people from all walks of life. It doesn't matter if you are rich or poor, of if you come from a good family. I've gone to funerals of kids I've coached in basketball, baseball. These are young kids, good athletes. It made no difference. I believe Narcan alone is not working. The problem is getting worse. I believe treatment programs and prevention programs are all an important part of working to help reduce the deaths due to drugs. The Trumbull Coroner told me that last year there were 106 overdose deaths in the county, and this year as of last Friday there were 72 deaths. We are just half way into the year."

Emily Corley from Warren wants people to remember her brother Bradley Corley whom she describes as being the kindest person ever. Her family had to bury him too soon. Her advise to people is to never start taking drugs but if you do reach out for help. Corley said, "I'd like people to keep in mind that people can recover, people can heal, you've got to have the will power, you have to find a passion for something else."



The goal of the 2nd annual walk against heroin and synthetic opiates is to help spread the word about resources that are available in the community, for people who are addicted, people working to stay sober, parents, relatives, children and loved ones.

