What game days are like for the Scrappers grounds crew

When fans head out to Eastwood Field to catch a Scrappers baseball game, they rarely get to see all the work that goes into getting the field ready for play.

The Scrappers grounds crew, lead by head groundskeeper Ryan Olszewski, consists of seven guys working together to make sure the diamond at Eastwood Field is always shining.

"I like to call us the offensive line of Scrappers baseball. We don't always get a lot of credit but were as important as anything," said Olszewski.

"I mean, without the field being ready, there is no game. So we have to make sure everything is as good as it gets for the players," said Account Executive Matt Furgiuele.

A typical game day for the Scrappers grounds crew starts early in the morning and is non-stop work for the rest of the day.

"The whole day is pretty hectic actually. We get here at about 8:00 in the morning and from then on it's just doing whatever we can to get the field ready," said Furgiuele.

"Usually I'm on the mower by 9:00 a.m. and doing in-field work by 10:30 a.m. My guys are packing mounds, making the field pretty, painting lines, painting up the logos," said Olszewski.

Usually at about 1:00 p.m. or so we're getting ready for batting practice, so that's pulling cages down, getting the turtles set up, and doing all the little stuff that really kind of makes this place shine," Olszewski said.

In order to keep Eastwood Field shining, they need a little help from Mother Nature. The grounds crew says the most difficult part of their job is getting the tarp out during a rainy day.

"It takes the full front office to pull that tarp out. It is 1,200 pounds of fun as I like to call it," said Olszewski.

"You have to be really quick about it. You gotta be prestigious because one little mistake and the game is canceled," said Furgiuele.