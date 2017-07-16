Poland/Canfield junior softball team wins Ohio State Championshi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Poland/Canfield junior softball team wins Ohio State Championship

By Brittany Bissell, Sports Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship. 

Kaili Gross went the distance giving up only two hits and striking out nine. 

Brooke Bobbey and Abby Farber both had three hits to lead the Poland/Canfield attack. 

They collected 15 hits total.

Poland/Canfield girls now advance to regional play in South Holland, Illinois where they will face Iowa to begin the double elimination tournament at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 22nd.

