Poland/Canfield junior softball team wins Ohio State Championship

The Poland/Canfield junior softball team defeated Wheelersburg 9-0 to win the State Championship.

Kaili Gross went the distance giving up only two hits and striking out nine.

Brooke Bobbey and Abby Farber both had three hits to lead the Poland/Canfield attack.

They collected 15 hits total.

Poland/Canfield girls now advance to regional play in South Holland, Illinois where they will face Iowa to begin the double elimination tournament at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 22nd.