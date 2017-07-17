Two rescued from Beaver County home after car crashes into house - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two rescued from Beaver County home after car crashes into house

By Christine Holmes, Multi Media Producer
North Sewickley, PA -

Police in Beaver County said it was an intoxicated man returning home from a party who drove his car into the side of a North Sewickley Township home Sunday morning.  

According to Chief Mark Sutherland of the North Sewickley Township Fire Department, the stairwell inside the home was completely destroyed, leaving the homeowners trapped upstairs on the second floor. 

Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue two people who were upstairs at the time of the crash. 

Officials at the scene said the driver was trapped and had to be rescued, as well. 

Police would not elaborate on the driver's condition, but they did say he was hurt and had to be taken to the hospital. 

