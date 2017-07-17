Maplewood graduate killed in plane crash

A 34-year-old Maplewood High School graduate was one of two victims in a deadly airplane crash in Kansas.

The Atchison County Sheriff's Office said Bethany Root, General Manager of the Amelia Earhart Airport, was the passenger of a World War II fighter plane when it crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning.

The pilot flying the P-51 Mustang, 64-year-old Vlado Lenoch of Burr Ridge, Illinois, was also killed in the crash.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Root most recently lived in Atchison, Kansas.

Officials said the crash happened just one day after the plane flew along the Missouri River during an airshow at the Amelia Earhart Festival.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called to the crash site to investigate.

The cause is unknown at this time.

No one who lives in the area of the crash was hurt, according to officials.

