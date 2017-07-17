Stevie Nicks plans performance in Youngstown

Tickets go on sale Friday for a September performance by rock artist Stevie Nicks at Youngstown's Covelli Centre.

Nicks, who provided vocals for Fleetwood Mac and is now on a solo career, will bring her 24 Karat Gold Tour to the city at 8 p.m. September 15.

Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com/Ticketmaster.com, the Covelli Centre Box Office or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000

Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Ticketing Information:

Price Level 1: $139.50

Price Level 2: $89.50

Price Level 3: $69.50

Price Level 4: $59.50

The ticket pre-sale is this Thursday 10 am-10 pm password: COVELLI online only