Youngstown man arrested after allegedly forcing himself on young girl

A 59-year-old Youngstown man was arrested on allegations that he forced himself on a young girl Sunday evening.

The victim's mother told police she was outside with her daughter who was riding her bike in the area of Scheetz Street and Schenley Avenue when she crossed paths with Charles Poling.

A witness told police in a written statement that Poling grabbed the girl and kissed her on the cheek. According to the police report, when the girl turned away, the witness said Poling grabbed her from behind and tried kissing her lips.

The witness told police the victim had a terrified look on her face, so she yelled at the man and followed him down the street.

As she was chasing him, the witness told police Poling repeatedly yelled "I'm sorry," to which she replied "you know what you just did."

Based on witness statements and an interview with the juvenile victim, police arrested Poling on a felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

Poling is scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court for his arraignment on Monday at 1:30 p.m.